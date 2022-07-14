Richter wins fiction award for “Fishing For Luck”

July 14, 2022

Murray Richter, 1988 Whitney graduate and Dallas-area author, won the prestigious 2021 Gertrude Warner Grand Prize Award for his middle-grade fiction book, “Fishing For Luck,”

at the Chanticleer International Book Awards ceremony in Bellingham, Washington Saturday, June 25.



Published in May 2021, “Fishing For Luck” tells the humorous and thrilling tale of Kevin, Preach and Rudy, three boys who only have three things on their minds: fantastic fishing, hanging out with each other, and having fun with Uncle Oliver, the WWII Vet-turned-mentor. But when the scariest piece of Kevin’s past resurfaces, everything changes and challenges the boys’ ideas of courage, family and everything else important to them.



Kirkus Reviews stated, “…in a chilling plot twist, Kevin learns a freeing lesson about trust and communication and the author offers a teaser of more tales to come. An adventure that delivers plenty of suspense, a lively tween voice and some familiar elements.”



The BookLife Prize called “Fishing For Luck” “Fresh and polished…a rollicking, often light-hearted, adventure story with an underlying emphasis on the things that really matter…a fast-paced, engaging YA novel, full of action, humor, and a few life lessons.”



Readers’ Choice Book Awards referred to “Fishing For Luck” as “A superbly written book, full of humor and a real page-turner.”



Murray Richter grew up in Alice, Texas and Whitney and graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in journalism.



He says he once heard a really smart person say, “Readers are leaders,” and this has encouraged him to pursue writing as a profession. As a long-time member of the Society Of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, Murray has found great pleasure in creating critique groups throughout Texas for writers to help other writers achieve their goals. He has also mediated the Explore Horizons annual writing competition for young writers and made a guest appearance on iHeart Radio With Anna De Haro.



According to Richter, “Inspiration for the books stems from the desire to pass on all the ‘smart things’ I’ve learned over the years to my kids and all the children across the nation. As the story grew, I realized it also inspires children to enjoy the great outdoors and provides them with a reason to laugh. I believe children’s laughter is the coolest music in the world.”



Richter is scheduling author presentations for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters at schools and libraries.



To connect with Richter online, visit his website at http://www.luckyreaderbooksllc.com or follow him on social media at mrichterauthor.