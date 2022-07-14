Cast of “Sleepy Hollow” set, tickets on sale Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame July 13, 2022 Cast of “Sleepy Hollow” set, tickets on saleRehearsals are underway for Lake Whitney Arts’ summer Children’s Theatre production of Sleepy Hollow. Tickets are on sale at LakeWhitneyArts.org. When inane schoolmaster Ichabod Crane comes to Sleepy Hollow, he brings with him all his worldly possessions as he seeks a well-to-do wife. He’s sure his dream will come true when he spots the striking Katrina Van Tassel. Sadly for poor Ichabod, the boisterous Brom Bones is Katrina’s jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman, the most renowned phantom of all. The cast includes: Katrina – Allie Griffin, Ichabod Crane – Sean Keegan, Brom Bones – Robert Dale, Yost – Sylis Arriaga, Greta – Caylee Trimble, Hilda – Marissa Carmona, Farmer Stuyvesant – Mymy Memon, Mrs. Trenkler – Anslee Gillaspie, Mrs. Van Tassel – Karlie Barnes, Widow Van Doorn – Kaylee Myers, Mrs. Van Hudson – Layla Bowman, Kristy – Paisley Helpert, Wilda – Emily Sherman, Johanna – Aniston Vaughn, Hendrick – Marc Carmona, Woman in White – Katelynn Heaney, Native American Chief – Layla Memon, Pirate – Isaiah Aars, The Headless Horseman – Rusty Cook, ensemble – Bryan Wheeler, Madison Wheeler, Lilly Fryar, Sawyer Heaney, Lylah Heath, Adeline Pickering, Ivey LuJan, Samuel Aars, Ella Hinote, Lukas Hinote and Addison Martinez. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related