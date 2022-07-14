Master Gardeners present scholarships

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
July 14, 2022
Hill County Master Gardeners recently awarded two scholarships of $1,000 each to two students. Christopher A. Wanat attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville and is majoring in horticultural and plant sciences. Kathryn M. Kass is attending Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and majors in horticulture. Funds for these scholarships come from the Master Gardeners’ plant sales, and they appreciate all of the support received from Hill County residents