Area sales tax allocations up this month



July sales tax allocations to Hill County were up over 20 percent compared to the same time last year and Whitney’s were up 14 percent, according to data released by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar last week.



Hegar will send Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.



Hill County’s sales tax proceeds continue to exceed expectations for this year’s budget. In July, the county’s allocation totaled $304,700.49, up 27 percent from last July. So far in 2022, $2,178,451.74 has been distributed to Hill County, a 24-percent increase from last year at this time.



The City of Whitney’s July allocation came to $68,317.16, up 14 percent from last July. Year-to-date numbers show Whitney receiving $477,184.13, up 11 percent from 2021.



Hillsboro’s July allocation came to $436,678.95, up 21 percent from the same time last year. Year-to-date numbers show the city receiving $2,612,283.53 so far in 2022, a four-percent increase from the same time period in 2021.



Bosque County’s July payment was $71,881.40, a 16-percent increase compared to last July. To date in 2022, Bosque County’s allocations have amounted to $500,960.20, up 9 percent from the first seven months of 2021.



Allocations and changes for other Hill County cities were: Abbott – $12,449.67, up 79 percent; Aquilla – $1,452.04, up 2 percent; Blum – $3,118.05, up 6 percent; Bynum – $900.02, up 12 percent; Carl’s Corner – $5,810.26, up 55 percent; Covington – $6,150.76, down 9 percent; Hubbard – $16,390.94, down 1 percent; Itasca – $14,362.53, up 21 percent; Malone – $1,636.84, up 21 percent; Mertens – $580.91, up 39 percent; Mount Calm – $2,521.62, down 57 percent; Penelope – $697.76, up 14 percent; Whitney – $68,317.16, up 14 percent.



Allocations and changes for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $77,749.42, up 7 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,520.83, up 26 percent; Iredell – $2,387.09, up 5 percent; Meridian – $21,142.12, up 12 percent; Morgan – $3,854.93, up 2 percent; Valley Mills – $12,175.79, up 2 percent; Walnut Springs – $5,622.79, up 6 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.