Local VFW volunteers launch food ministry

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
July 21, 2022
Lake Whitney Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12176 has partnered with The Wolff Pack’s Feed the Flock ministry, which recently began in the Lake Whitney area. Ministry developer Kellie Wolff said that the effort was born out of love. “We just wanted love to be louder than all the other noise everyone is enduring right now,” she said. “Feeding people is where God has called us to serve right now, especially with food prices going up so much.” The VFW sponsored food and supplies and helped The Wolff Pack prepare and deliver free meals to 50 people Friday, July 1. The volunteers will work to reach those in need each week. Pictured (l to r) are Kellie Wolff and Post Commander Richard Wilder. For more information about volunteering or receiving help, email Wolffden37@icloud.com or text 727-351-2176.