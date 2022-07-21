Judge Harris earns Jaworski Fellow Of The Year Award

July 21, 2022

District Judge Lee Harris



District Judge Lee Harris, a 1993 graduate of Baylor Law, won the Baylor Law Jaworski Fellow of the Year Award during the Second Annual Jaworski Fellow and Candidate Dinner held recently at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium in Waco. The award recognized his dedication and service to Baylor Law’s Practice Court Program.



The Jaworski Fellow of the Year Award was presented to Judge Harris by former Baylor Law Practice Court Director and Professor Emeritus Jerry Powell. The award is presented to the Baylor Law Jaworski Fellow who demonstrates “outstanding time and service invested in developing a generation of Baylor lawyers.”



According to the Baylor University website, “The Jaworski Fellows Program taps some of the most accomplished, seasoned trial lawyers and judges to critique student advocacy exercises and offer future Baylor lawyers unparalleled personalized assessments and feedback during the second quarter of Baylor Law’s unrivaled Practice Court Program.”



“Named in honor of Watergate prosecutor and Baylor lawyer Leon Jaworski, The Jaworski Fellows Program offers future Baylor lawyers unprecedented opportunities to learn from some of the best advocates in the country,” the university’s website states.



Before graduating from Baylor Law in 1993, Judge Harris obtained his undergraduate degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture.



From September 1, 2005 until December 31, 2014, Judge Harris served as the first judge of the County Court at Law of Hill County. On January 1, 2015, he assumed the duties of serving as judge of the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County. Since 2010, Judge Harris has served as an adjunct professor in the Practice Court Program at Baylor Law and as a Jaworski Fellow.



Prior to taking the bench, Judge Harris was a partner in the firm of Moore & Harris. Serving primarily as a litigator, he tried numerous civil and criminal jury trials. From November of 1999 to August 2005, he served as district attorney pro tem of Hill County, prosecuting approximately 600 felony cases during that time.



Judge Harris has also been a lecturer at the annual conference of state court judges hosted by the Texas Center for the Judiciary.



When not presiding over trials or teaching at the law school, Harris enjoys ranching, hunting and fishing. He and his wife, Holly, live in Whitney in a house they built in 2015. Judge Harris regularly provides hunts for wounded warriors, law enforcement officers and terminally ill children and adults. Judge Harris has pursued his hunting passion across the United States and on to the African continent.