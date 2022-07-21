WYA team finishes top 5 in the state

July 21, 2022
The Whitney Youth Association 10 and under team finished 6-2 in the playoffs and top five in the 10 and under Texas Teenage State Tournament. The team was the Heart of Texas 10 and under South National Division Winner, and the undefeated 10 and under district three tournament champion. Players on the team pictured above are: Seth Thomas, Nathan Chiles, Labralynn Crawford, Kutter Turman, Clay Massey, Matthew Parker, Mauricio Delgado, Brody Kilpatrick, Gunter Ward, Casen Emery, Owen Busch, Sebastian Robinson. The team’s coaches are Todd and Nikki Chiles, Chris Infante and Phillip Ward.