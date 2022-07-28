Our Savior Lutheran donates to Isaiah’s Place

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 28, 2022

The Ladies Guild of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Whitney recently presented a check to Isaiah’s Place in the amount of $500 after Isaiah’s Place hosted a luncheon for the ladies. The funds were raised from the group’s annual garage sale. The donation will support the Isaiah’s Place mission to provide an educational retreat facility for hope, renewal and restoration focused on enriching the lives of those served by nonprofit organizations, including the deaf and underserved population.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s