Our Savior Lutheran donates to Isaiah’s Place

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
July 28, 2022
The Ladies Guild of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Whitney recently presented a check to Isaiah’s Place in the amount of $500 after Isaiah’s Place hosted a luncheon for the ladies. The funds were raised from the group’s annual garage sale. The donation will support the Isaiah’s Place mission to provide an educational retreat facility for hope, renewal and restoration focused on enriching the lives of those served by nonprofit organizations, including the deaf and underserved population.