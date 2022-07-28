Thom Hanson re-elected to committee

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 27, 2022

Hill County Democratic Party Chair Thom Hanson has been re-elected to the Senate District 22 State Democratic Executive Committee for a two-year term. The Texas Democratic Party held its state convention in Dallas July 14-16.


Hanson said that he thanks the delegates for placing their confidence in him. “I am humbled and honored and appreciate everyone who played a positive role in my re-election as state Democratic executive committeeman,” he said.


He said that he will continue to be a public servant and lend a helping hand when necessary.

