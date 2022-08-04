Candidate Announcement: Cedric Davis To Seek HD 13 Seat

Cedric Davis



On November 8, voters will choose a state representative for the newly drawn Texas House District 13.



Cedric Davis, the Democratic nominee, won the March Primary and says it is time to have some “real talk” about how to help all struggling Texans of Central Texas.



Davis said that it is his highest priority to end voter suppression and that all Americans deserve the right to vote. He said freedom is on the ballot. Davis added that some of his top issues include rural healthcare and emergency services, fixing rural roads and water services, public school finance reform and environmental/economic security.



Davis is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas and the Advanced Texas Military Academy. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Sam Houston State University. He also attended Tarleton State University for graduate studies in public administration and completed online studies at James Madison University – College of Business for certification as a certified professional manager.



He is a decorated Desert Storm Veteran, master peace officer, police instructor, criminal investigator, FEMA emergency preparedness manager, certified teacher and public speaker. Davis is a Police Chief (Ret.), and former public educator. He has served in a public servant role for more than three decades and is the city manager for the City of Marlin.



He served seven years as the CEO of FSAP, LLC of Texas and Louisiana. Historically, Davis served as the first African-American mayor of Balch Springs. In 2018, he again made Texas history by becoming the first African-American candidate of a major political party to finish within the top three primary finishers in a Texas governor’s race.



Davis’s campaign will be represented at the Hillsboro National Night Out Tuesday, August 2, and he has a number of other visits planned throughout the district. He has confirmed his participation in a debate at 4 p.m. September 24, at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Avenue in Waco.



Davis invites all citizens of House District 13 to attend one or more of the events and talk face to face.