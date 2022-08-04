Wildcats win state tournament

August 4, 2022
The High School Eligible (HSE) Whitney Wildcat team won the Texas Teenage Baseball-Softball Association
state tournament hosted by Hillsboro Sports Association in Hillsboro July 22-24. Teams from Ballinger,
Blooming Grove, Buffalo, Cameron, Gorman, Harker Heights, Hillsboro, Itasca, LaVega, Rice and Waco
also competed. Whitney defeated four teams in one day of the tournament and earned the championship
title by beating Cameron 8-5. Pictured (l to r) are: Colby Estill, Dalton Neagle, Coach Scott Estill, Cohen
Aguirre, Gunner Peacock, Colson Pruner, Hagan Landrum, Kaden Auten, Assistant Manager Keegan Estill,
Kannon Watson, Cade Baker, Cade Haygood, Coach John Haygood, Cooper Haygood and Layton Rocha, with
Mason Seely at front. This year, the association is celebrating 70 years as a statewide Texas chartered
program for athletes ages 5–18, dedicated to the principals of fair play, teamwork and sportsmanship.