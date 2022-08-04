ESD 2 discusses construction delay, new property purchase

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 4, 2022

The Hill County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2 Board of Commissioners met in a regular session Thursday, July 21, and reviewed progress on the district’s new headquarters and ambulance station in Hillsboro.



Colby Grady of Salt Ridge Properties told the board that his crews should have the facility at 108 Outlet Drive finished about two weeks after electricity is turned on, but that is still pending a city inspection and installation of a meter by Oncor.



Board President Tad Duncan said that the project, which was supposed to be finished in February, has experienced significant delays due to street and electric work that had to be completed by the city and Oncor.



Since that time, Duncan said that prices have increased and led to overages that must be paid by the district. The board approved a payment of $20,350 to Salt Ridge, which Grady said will only cover payments that the contractor has made in excess of previous estimates and will not result in a profit for the company.



It was reported that the Hill County Commissioners Court approved the preliminary plat for the district’s pending property purchase along Interstate 35 in the Abbott area. Duncan said that the scheduled closing date of July 31 may have to be extended to allow time for commissioners to approve a final plat, which must be done before the sale is finalized.



The board also approved a $647 purchase of five first aid bags that the district will provide to Hill County constables. ESD 2 has been providing emergency medical equipment to law enforcement personnel to help them provide quick assistance to citizens when needed.



The board discussed a request from a neighboring landowner who would like to run goats on the district’s property on FM 67 in Covington. The district’s attorney will draw up an agreement and the board will take action at a future meeting.



A request from a neighboring landowner to purchase a portion of the same property was also discussed in executive session, but no action was taken.



CareFlite’s monthly report showed 395 responses and 273 transports in the district in June. The majority of patients (25%) were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, followed by Providence Health Center in Waco (20%), Hill Regional Hospital (18%) and a number of other area medical facilities.



The average ambulance response time county wide for all call priority levels was 12 minutes and five seconds.



The air report showed that Air Evac Lifeteam made 16 trips in the district for the month, and CareFlite made 11 trips.