Cheerleaders prepare to cheer on Wildcats

Reporter: Ellie Mahan
August 10, 2022
The Whitney High School cheerleaders have been getting ready to cheer their Wildcats to victory this school year. The squad brought home a trophy and plaque of its own from Great Wolf Lodge Cheer Camp this summer. Against other 3A schools, the Whitney cheerleaders won first place for their camp routine, and they also received the best leadership award out of all squads at the cheer camp. Pictured above are: back row (l to r) – Jacy Daniel, Evelyn Figueroa, Hope Ivers, Elaina Williams, Paulina Delgado, K’Lea Fletcher, Riley Cutrer, Kambrie Vanlandingham, Kyla Sneed; front row (l to r) – Harmony Ray, Abby Norris, Kenzie Cutrer, Caitlin Poore, Abby Meador, Brooklyn Hill.