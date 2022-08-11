Last chance to see “Sleepy Hollow”

The children’s musical “Sleepy Hollow” is planned for one more weekend at Lake Whitney Arts. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show features Allie Griffin, Sean Keegan, Robert Dale, Sylis Arriaga, Caylee Trimble, Marissa Carmona, Mymy Memon, Anslee Gillaspie, Karlie Barnes, Kaylee Myers, Layla Bowman, Paisley Helpert, Emily Sherman, Aniston Vaughn, MJ Carmona, Katelynn Heaney, Layla Memon, Misha Memon, Rusty Cook, Bryan Wheeler, Madison Wheeler, Lilly Fryar, Sawyer Heaney, Lylah Heath, Reese Schwarz, Adeline Pickering, Ivey LuJan, Ella Hinote and Lukas Hinote. Tickets are available at LakeWhitneyArts.org.