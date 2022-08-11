Last chance to see “Sleepy Hollow”

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News


The children’s musical “Sleepy Hollow” is planned for one more weekend at Lake Whitney Arts. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show features Allie Griffin, Sean Keegan, Robert Dale, Sylis Arriaga, Caylee Trimble, Marissa Carmona, Mymy Memon, Anslee Gillaspie, Karlie Barnes, Kaylee Myers, Layla Bowman, Paisley Helpert, Emily Sherman, Aniston Vaughn, MJ Carmona, Katelynn Heaney, Layla Memon, Misha Memon, Rusty Cook, Bryan Wheeler, Madison Wheeler, Lilly Fryar, Sawyer Heaney, Lylah Heath, Reese Schwarz, Adeline Pickering, Ivey LuJan, Ella Hinote and Lukas Hinote. Tickets are available at LakeWhitneyArts.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s