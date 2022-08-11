Wildcats back in action

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
August 10, 2022
Practice is underway for Whitney’s fall sports as the Wildcats prepare for their first games of the season under the leadership of new athletic director, Coach David Haynes Jr. Whitney’s football team will host Blooming Grove Friday, August 12, at 6:30 p.m. for a scrimmage, with another tune-up game planned in Clifton Thursday, August 18. The Wildcats will open their regular season in Troy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 26. The Whitney High School volleyball teams have also been working hard to prepare for their busy schedule, which will include the Whitney Invitational Tournament this Thursday through Saturday and games in Valley Mills Tuesday, August 16, and Glen Rose Thursday, August 18. Cross country and fall tennis meets are scheduled to begin at the end of the month. To view schedules, visit http://www.whitney.k12.tx.us/domain/248.