WISD sets Meet The Teacher Nights as 2022-23 school year approaches

August 10, 2022

With Whitney ISD starting school Wednesday, August 17, Whitney elementary, intermediate and middle schools have scheduled their Meet The Teacher Night events.



The elementary school’s Meet The Teacher Night will be Monday August 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students are encouraged to bring their school supplies to the event.



The intermediate school’s Meet The Teacher Night will be Monday, August 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Students can bring supplies at that time.



The middle school’s Meet The Teacher Night will be Wednesday, August 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All students who are fully registered will receive their schedules at the event.



A list of school supplies required for the coming school year can be found in this edition of The Lakelander for students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.



High school students will need pens, pencils, notebook paper or spiral notebooks, and a folder for each class. All other supplies will be announced by individual teachers after school starts. High school students planning to use school lockers will also need to supply their own lock.



Highlights of this year’s school calendar include Thanksgiving break from November 21-25, Christmas break from December 17-January 2, and Spring Break from March 13-17.



The last day of the 2022-23 school year will be May 25, with senior graduation planned for May 26.



Six-week grading period end dates for the coming school year are September 23, November 4, December 16, February 16, April 14 and May 25.



Anyone with questions about the school year is encouraged to contact their child’s campus or visit the Whitney ISD website at http://www.whitney.k12.tx.us and select a campus for more information.