37th Annual Bosque Art Classic features locals

Lloyd Voges and Ann Patton are among the area artists in the 37th Annual Bosque Art Classic at the Bosque Arts Center (BAC) in Clifton. A national exhibition with a reputation for garnering exceptional work from artists across the country, this year’s Classic promises no less.

Cowbirds in the Cold Morning, an 8.25” x 30” watercolor by Ann Patton of Meridian



Juried and judged by Mikel Donahue, a member of the Cowboy Artists of America, the 2022 Classic features a variety of representational art, including western-themed pieces, masterful landscapes and elegant still life offerings.



The Classic opens with the traditional Saturday night sale, dinner and awards celebration Saturday, September 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.BosqueArtsCenter.org or by calling 254-675-3724 by September 1. The exhibition is free to the public September 11-24 during these hours: Sunday, September 11–11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday – Friday, September 12-16 and 19-23–10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, September 17 and 24–10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Creeking Along #3, a 22” x 28” oil by Lloyd Voges of Clifton



After the opening weekend sale, remaining pieces will become available online beginning Monday, September 12, at 9 a.m., until Saturday, September 24, at 2 p.m.



Sponsored by the BAC Art Council, the show features returning favorites like Matt Atkinson, Patricia Rohrbacher, Jean Olliver, Ezra Tucker and Tatsiana Harbacheuskaya.