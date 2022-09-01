WHS Class of 2023 excels on STAAR test

September 1, 2022
The Whitney High School Class of 2023 made “history” this past spring with its excellent U.S. history scores. At the start of the year, these juniors set a STAAR goal and decided to conquer it. With the state average meeting the “approaches” level coming in at 89%, this group of students far exceeded that at 97%. “But the true picture is that every single student who set that goal at the start of the year and was enrolled in Mrs. Richters’ class for the entire year came in at 100%,” said Principal Amy Leech. In addition, 69% of those students attained “mastery” level compared to the state average of 44%. Leech said that U.S. history was not the only STAAR report to exhibit Wildcat leadership. WHS students scored at or above Region 12 and the state on all end-of-course exams, including algebra I, English I and II and biology.