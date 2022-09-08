Hill County Retired Teachers to meet

September 7, 2022
The Hill County Retired Teachers Association invites the public to join them Tuesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. in the Bob Bullock Room of the Hill College cafeteria. Yearbooks will be distributed and a brief business meeting will update the group on plans for the coming year. Dr. Thomas Mills, the new Hill College president, has also been invited to attend. Officers and committee chairs are shown above as they celebrated the awarding of the scholarships given last spring. They are (l to r): front row- Second Vice President Sammye McPherson, First Vice President Linda Dewitt, Nancy Sullivan and Secretary Sandra Pepper; second row – Treasurer/Technology Contact Linda Yeary, President Kay Brown, Roseva Ford, Octavia Bush, Frieda Grigsby and Trisha Erwin; back row – Jimmy Drews, Don Ford and Angela Drews. All are invited to catch up on the news and bring friends. For information, call or text Sandra at 254-205-3171 or email sanupepp@outlook.com.