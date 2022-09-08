Wildcats of the Week

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

September 8, 2022

Every week, each teacher at Whitney Elementary School selects a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom, in the school hallways and in their specials classes. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row – Adryann Frias, Axytn Clift, Kyna Clift, Aida Leija-Castenallanos, Ashlynn Heath, Diego Garza, Brooklyn Clowdus and Lilian Cartwright; middle row – Elan Mathes, Angel Villareal, Paxton Tarpley, Karen Crisostomo-Hernandez, Brayleigh Morales and Yeshua Gonzales; back row – Emerie Niles, Stetson Lebrow, Olivia Lloyd, Hagen Cearly, Jimena Crisostomo-Hernandez, Nolan Ortega and Emerson Martinez.
Other recent Wildcats of the Week were: front row – Zachary Haight, Cutler Meador, Case Hill, Madisyn Griffith, Isaiah Infante, Haylee Ryals and Emma Jones; middle row – Bo Kelly, Myla Keller, Paisley Johnson, Noah Romero, Isaiah Garner, Axtyn Wells and Nova Poter- Vanstone; back row – Ace Simon, Peyton Copeland, Taelin Barnhart, Liam O’Brien, Ryder Smith and Kylie Smith.

