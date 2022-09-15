Sales tax allocations up in September for city, county

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 14, 2022



Sales tax revenue for both the City of Whitney and Hill County was up when Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced September’s numbers last week.



The September allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly and showed that the City of Whitney’s revenue was up 8% compared to last September, while Hill County’s allocation was up 37%.



Whitney’s monthly payment came to $72,478.95 in September. Year-to-date numbers show Whitney receiving $637,677.42 so far in 2022, an increase of 10% from the same period in 2021.



Hill County’s September allocation was $330,433, and the county’s year-to-date numbers show a 2022 total of $2,891,665, a 23-percent increase over the same period last year.



In the county seat, Hillsboro’s payment came to $507,515 in September. So far in 2022, the city’s revenue has totaled $3,664,631, an increase of nine percent over the same period in 2021.



Allocations and changes from last September for other Hill County cities were: Abbott – $10,251.89, down 33%; Aquilla – $1,247.88, down 28%; Blum – $3,202.52, up 3%; Bynum – $842.70, up 7%; Carl’s Corner – $6,695.75, up 52%; Covington – $5,726.53, up 8%; Hubbard – $17,050.32, up 8%; Itasca – $14,524.50, down 6%; Malone – $1,904.22, up 10%; Mertens – $525.11, up 53%; Mount Calm – $1,893.78, down 59%; Penelope – $647.39, up 31%.

Bosque County’s September allocation came to $70,712.26, a 3% decrease from last September. Year-to-date figures show Bosque County receiving $671,248.63 so far this year, an increase of 11% from last year.



Allocations and changes for Bosque County cities in September included: Clifton – $80,120.19, down 15%; Cranfills Gap – $3,594.14, up 17%; Iredell – $2,890.42, up 6%; Meridian – $22,666.62, up 22%; Morgan – $3,543.21, up 5%; Valley Mills – $12,722.47, up 1%; Walnut Springs – $5,857.16, up 15%.



Statewide, Hegar will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 13.1 percent more than in September 2021.