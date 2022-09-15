Lady ‘Cats open district play with win

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
September 14, 2022
Whitney High School’s varsity volleyball team opened district Friday, September 9, defeating the Maypearl Panthers 3-1 in Maypearl. “Whitney’s preseason, to say the least, has had some stiff competition that has prepared these girls for what’s ahead of them in district,” said Assistant Coach Mindy Estill. “They are determined to make playoffs and are striving for the 2022 district title.” The Lady ‘Cats have a district bye Tuesday, September 13, but will play at La Vega at 6 p.m. On Friday, September 14, they will resume district play in West starting at 4:30 p.m. Pictured (l to r) are: front row – K’Lea Fletcher, Hope Ivers and Team Captain, baby Harper Cleere; middle row – Manager Jacquelyn Ramirez, Ariana Espino, Kynli Auten, Caitlin Poore, Jaycee Green, Caroline Scarborough, Lillie Buzan, manager Joelin Sexton; back row – Assistant Coach Scarlette Baker, Caitlyn Hanna, Bayley Brisco, McKenzie Cutrer, Head Coach Kelsey Cleere, Karley Tucker, Deondria Williams, Kailoni Miller, Assistant Coach Mindy Estill. Not pictured, Trevyn Booth.