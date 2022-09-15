Wildcats dominate district opener, prepare for Trojans

Sports Writer: Brent Cook

September 14, 2022

The Whitney Wildcats hit the gas from the get-go and never let up Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.



Facing the Dallas Inspired Vision Eagles, the Wildcats posted an impressive 51 points in the first half and pounced to a 65-6 victory in the first district game of the season.



Whitney sits at 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play with a rivalry showdown looming against the West Trojans this Friday night in West. West, a preseason district favorite, will face the Wildcats after a bye week. The Trojans are currently 1-1 on the year with a win versus Godley and a 21-15 non-district loss against defending 3A-Division 1 state champions Lorena.



The Wildcats should be primed for the contest following a dominant display Friday night. Whitney took the opening kickoff and found the scoreboard on the third play of the game thanks to a 39-yard sprint from quarterback Mason Seely.



Seely, a sophomore, tallied four total touchdowns on the night, two by ground and two in the air.



The first touchdown set off a first-quarter scoring spree where the Wildcats racked up 31 points.



The defense paved the way with multiple sacks, two safeties, several four-and-outs and a fumble recovery in the first frame.



Tristan Wilson led the rushing attack with two touchdowns, and David Haynes III found the end zone by foot as well. By the start of the second quarter, the Wildcats were in complete control with a 31-0 lead.



Whitney refused to let up as the second verse of the same song played.



The Wildcat defense provided no options for the Eagles to move the ball, while the offense spent more time in the end zone than on the playing field.



Seely got back in on the action with a rushing score and by peppering passes that resulted in two touchdowns. The first went to Jaidyn Anderson and the second to Marcus Wilson.



Up 51-0, the clock spun in the second half and Wildcat Coach David Haynes opened up the roster, but Eagles still had no answers for the Wildcat attack.



Whitney’s linebackers Nathan Burrow and David Haynes III took control, holding the Eagles to limited movement. Burrows finished with two tackles for a loss, two sacks and two hurries, while Haynes III had 8 tackles, a fumble recovery and three tackles for a loss.



Running back Da’Marion Johnson joined the scoring party with a third quarter rushing TD.



In the fourth quarter, the Eagles were able to muster their lone score of the night, but the excitement was quickly erased as Tristan Wilson sprinted with the kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown return that put the final at 65-6.



Kickoff against the West Trojans is set for 7:30 p.m. this Friday at Trojan Stadium.