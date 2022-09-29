Local winery brings home the bronze

Pictured at center, Anne Chastain, owner of Juniper Cove Winery in Whitney, won third place for her Black Zin Texas red wine in the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic at the 36th annual Grapefest held at the Grapevine Convention Center September 15-18. She is pictured with Mayor of Grapevine, William D. Tate (at right) after receiving the bronze medal in the “red: light” category, which made her wine one of the top 24 wines out of the 130 wines in the competition from 37 wineries all over the state. Chastain estimated that between 8,500 and 9,000 people were in attendance at the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, and the attendees of the event voted for their favorite wines. Chastain said there were 11 one-and-a-half hour tasting sessions, and while people were tasting her wine, she marketed her winery in hopes that she could bring more people to Whitney.