Wildcats of the week

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Every week, each teacher at Whitney Elementary School selects a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Lincoln Montes, Penn Pratka, Landon Amerson, Lemon Loggings, Kyndal Miller and Carlos Rodriguez; middle row – Adriel Romero, Raylan Luper, Isabella Frias, Jiya Patel, Anna Kennan, Carter Waits and Carlos Flores; back row- Jonathan Sanchez, Cali Waddell, Athena Garrett, Whitley Murray, Colton Estes, Hunter White and Zariah McGill.

