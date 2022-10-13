Photo contest raises funds for food bank

Part of this year’s Pioneer Days contests and festivities was a baby photo contest for children under the age of four in the Hill County area. Judges chose first through third place winners, and the public chose a fan favorite by casting $1 votes at the Pioneer Days festival. Caroline Gomez, who was voted fan favorite of the contest, is pictured above with Jessika Wohleb, director of Fishers Christian Preschool, and Connie Stahl, director of the Lake Whitney Area Food Bank. Fishers Christian Preschool raised $1,270 for the food bank through the baby photo contest. Other winners of the contest, pictured below, were Oliver Butts, Kanan Mack and Stella Grace.