Investigation results in three local arrests

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 12, 2022

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, after wrapping up a months-long narcotics investigation conducted jointly with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.



The arrests began when Sergeant Spencer Batchelor conducted a traffic stop on Farm Road 933 near Farm Road 1713 in Whitney. According to the sheriff’s office, both the driver and passenger were known to be involved in a drug trafficking ring.



During the stop, the deputy’s K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a search revealed approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.



Reports indicated that search warrants were later obtained for a residence in the 100 block of Scenic Drive and a property on HCR 1250 in Whitney.



The Hill County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted in the search, in which investigators seized approximately 297 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale, a handgun and $2,890 in currency.



Arrested during the traffic stop were Tommie Goad, 59, of Whitney and Anthony Vanraaphorst, 57, of Clifton. Bonds were set at $250,000 on both men on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.



Steven Eugene Johnson, 47, of Whitney, was arrested on Scenic Drive and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson’s bonds totaled $800,000.



Sheriff Rodney Watson expressed appreciation to Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office sergeants Brandon Schraub and Ty Hardy and Investigator Coy West with the Hill County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.