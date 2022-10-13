Smith Foundation awards grants

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 12, 2022

The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation has announced its grant awards for 2022.



The foundation is committing $126,000 to six organizations across Hill County. In the 28 years of its existence, the foundation has awarded over $2,400,000 to area organizations that serve the community.



This year’s grants were awarded to a variety of educational, community service, cultural and social service organizations for projects consistent with the foundation’s mission to enrich the lives of Hill County citizens. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $67,666.



The largest grant was to the Hillsboro City Library for the renovation, expansion and restoration of the building and its programs.



Other grants funded additional projects in Hillsboro, as well as efforts in Whitney and Covington. A complete list of recipients, amounts and purposes of this year’s grants accompanies this story.



The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation was established in 1992 by the late Ruth Smith Moorman in memory of her parents for the purpose of enriching the lives of citizens in Hill County.



Individuals or organizations seeking information about how to contribute to the foundation can write to: The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation, P.O. Box 1245, Hillsboro, TX 76645. Information is available online at http://www.smithfoundation hillcounty.org.

2022 Grant Awards Covington ISD- $10,000

Purchase of interactive computer panels and smart tablets to update classrooms Covington Volunteer Fire Department- $22,500

Purchase of radio equipment to be compliant with the county change in radio systems Hill County Museum- $2,000

Purchase of updated computer and software to facilitate cataloging of artifacts Hillsboro City Library- $67,666

Renovation and expansion of the Library building and the programs which serve the community Hillsboro Heritage League- $15,700

Replacement of electric lamps with replicas of historical lamps which were original to the courthouse White Bluff Volunteer Fire Dept.- $9,400

Purchase of updated breathing apparatus for fire fighters entering burning structures