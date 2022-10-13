LWA meets with scholarship recipients

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 12, 2022

Sean Keegan,

LWA Board Vice President

Stacey Greenawalt



Lake Whitney Arts Association recently met with graduates who received Let Your Light Shine Fund scholarships for 2022.



Kendrick Booth, Brayden Heath and Sean Keegan were presented $500 each in hopes that the funds will help offset first-year costs at their respective colleges, according to LWA Board President Cindy Parks.



The Let Your Light Shine Fund was established in 2016 with a grant from Dr. Dale Thompson and Leadership Worth Following, LLC, an Irving-based consulting firm.

Kendrick Booth,

Board President Cindy Parks



The initial grant was intended to help fund LWA’s children’s programs. With the renewing funds over the past years, the theatre has been able to award graduating seniors who have participated in LWA’s past children’s plays and activities scholarships.

Brayden Heath



Dr. Thompson and Leadership Worth Following, LLC, established the grants to honor the memory and spirit of Thompson’s nephew, David Samson.



For more information, contact Cindy Parks or Stacey Greenawalt at info@lakewhit neyarts.org.