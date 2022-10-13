Wildcats of the week

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

October 12, 2022

Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Adalyn Lora, Avery Gassaway, Ryder Johnson, Hunter Ramsey, Paxtyn Ponder, Layton Carpenter and Beaylla Castillo; middle row- Pey’ton Fisher, Jameison Hamlin, Estelle Ruch, Cyann Mooney, Brynlee Ferkol, Brantley Townson and Landry Whitfield; back row- Novalee John, Taelin Barnhart, Tenzlee Knight, Juan Rodriguez, CJ Maynard and Ben Baker.

Other recent Wildcats of the Week were: front row- Lane Hubbard, Elisia Garner, Ireland Cremeans, Ethan Cremeans, Cody Bonds and Sofie McHamill; middle row- Mason Sias, Adah Handy, Avah Gomez, Kaylynn Tucker, Caroline Nolan, Haislee Dingrando and Jackson Holding; back row- Wendell Cook, Dustin Bruce, Ethan Douthit, Charlotte Will, Jaxson Lambert and Janson Mercer.
Other recent Wildcats of the Week were: front row- Blaikley Chambers, Avery Wright, Juniper Lewis, Madeline Harper, Jase Peacock, Adeline Pickering and Bryar Mason; middle row- Anaya Martinez, Tristan Smith, Kaigan Parker, Easton Marburt, Jace Kizewic and Abigail Jennings; back row- Brooklyn Garnes, Aubrey McAuliffe, Diego Delgado, Harlee Denman, Stephanie Figueroa and Ashton Flores.

