October 12, 2022
Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Adalyn Lora, Avery Gassaway, Ryder Johnson, Hunter Ramsey, Paxtyn Ponder, Layton Carpenter and Beaylla Castillo; middle row- Pey’ton Fisher, Jameison Hamlin, Estelle Ruch, Cyann Mooney, Brynlee Ferkol, Brantley Townson and Landry Whitfield; back row- Novalee John, Taelin Barnhart, Tenzlee Knight, Juan Rodriguez, CJ Maynard and Ben Baker.