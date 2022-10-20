Early voting to open Monday ahead of November election

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 20, 2022

Hill County Early Voting Voting locations Voting Hours (all Hill County locations) Hill County Exhibits Building

205 Stadium Drive, Hillsboro

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 24 – October 28





8 a.m. to 12 p.m. October 29





8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 – November 4 Precinct 1 Huron Annex

5800 FM 933, Whitney Hubbard Civic Center

300 North Magnolia, Hubbard

Bosque County Early Voting Voting Locations Voting Hours (all Bosque County locations) Bosque County Elections Office 104 West Morgan, Meridian 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 24 – October 26





8 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 27





8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 28





9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 29







8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 – November 1





8 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 2





8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 3 – November 4 Clifton Civic Center’s Chamber Room 403 West 3rd Street, Clifton

The early voting period for the Tuesday, November 8, midterm election and local elections will begin Monday, October 24, and continue through Friday, November 4.



This year, Texans will cast their ballots for state leaders and district-based representatives, along with any local positions on the ballot.



The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner are up for election this year. Members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas, and various state courts will also be on the ballot.



U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives and members of the State Board of Education are also up for election after the redrawing of political districts last year based on the 2020 census.



At the county level, all Hill County candidates will be uncontested in their bids for re-election. Among the other area candidates who will not face a challenger is U.S. Representative Jake Ellzey in District 6, which will now include Hill County, and Rep. John Carter, who now represents Bosque County in District 31.



Local voters will have a decision to make in the race for the newly created Texas House District 13, which will include Republican Angelia Orr and Democrat Cedric Davis, Sr.



District 22 State Senator Brian Birdwell will not face a Democrat in November, but Libertarian candidate Jeremy Schroppel will be on the ballot.



Voters in the Aquilla Independent School District will also select school board members. Aquilla has three board seats available, which are being sought by incumbents Courtney Lewis and Diane Montgomery, along with Victoria Ballew, Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison, Lauren Helpert and Joshua Moorman.



Bosque County residents in the Lake Whitney area will have two local elections in November, along with a write-in candidate who has filed for county treasurer.



Pam Browning is running as a write-in candidate for the office of Bosque County treasurer after the previous treasurer, Carla Sigler, was removed from office. Sigler’s name will be on the ballot, and voters casting a ballot for Browning will have to write her name in the provided space.



Morgan ISD will select four school board members from a field of seven candidates: Colt Parker, Carlen Danielle Stacy, Jesse Carrillo, Jimmy Johns, Alberto Aviles, Michael Golightly and Veronica Gonzalez.



Kopperl ISD voters will also select four school board members, with the following choices on the ballot: Jesse Malone, Jeff Mullen, Casey Alton Watts, Larry R. (Rusty) Walker Jr., Orlando Chavez and Loren Johnson.



Complete sample ballots are available at co.hill.tx.us (Hill County) and bosquecounty.us/elections (Bosque County).



Voting By Mail



The last day to return an application requesting to vote by mail is Friday, October 28.



In Texas, a voter is only allowed to vote by mail if: they are 65 years of age or older on Election Day; they will be away from the county on election day and during the hours that early voting is conducted; they are sick or disabled, as defined in Texas Election Code; they are expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or they are confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.



A voter who meets one of these requirements must request an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) from their county elections office or from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and return it to the local elections office by the deadline.



For more information or questions about voting, contact the Hill County elections office at 254-582-4072, the Bosque County elections office at 254-435-6650, or visit http://www.votetexas.gov.