Lady ‘Cats clinch playoff spot

October 20, 2022
The Whitney High School varsity volleyball team beat Clifton in three sets Friday, October 14, (25-18, 26-24, 25-17) to clinch a playoff spot. They were set to play at Waco Harmony Tuesday before celebrating senior night at home with a district game against the Keene Chargers Friday, October 21. They will wrap up their regular district schedule in Grandview Tuesday, October 25. The Lady ‘Cats (5-4) were sitting at fourth in the district as the week began. Pictured (l to r) are: front row – K’Lea Fletcher, Hope Ivers and Team Captain, baby Harper Cleere; middle row – Manager Jacquelyn Ramirez, Ariana Espino, Kynli Auten, Caitlin Poore, Jaycee Green, Caroline Scarborough, Lillie Buzan, manager Joelin Sexton; back row – Assistant Coach Scarlette Baker, Caitlyn Hanna, Bayley Brisco, McKenzie Cutrer, Head Coach Kelsey Cleere, Karley Tucker, Deondria Williams, Kailoni Miller, Assistant Coach Mindy Estill. Not pictured, Trevyn Booth.