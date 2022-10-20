‘Cats dominate Knights for 58-0 district victory

October 20, 2022

After traveling to Dallas the previous week, the Whitney Wildcats returned home Friday night with the same result: a complete shellacking of a district foe.



The Wildcats posted an imposing 44 points in the first 12 minutes of play, dominating all aspects of the game and paving the way to a 58-0 shutout against the A-Plus Academy Knights.



The boys in blue have been red-hot the past three games with a triple-shot of blowouts. For the season, the Wildcats have now tallied a respectable 5-2, 4-1 record, outscoring opponents by a commanding total of 344-111.



The impressive run from the Wildcats has placed them in the middle district leader conversation alongside the state-ranked Grandview Zebras and West Trojans.



Those teams, who are both undefeated in district and 6-1 overall, will square off next Friday in Grandview. The Wildcats tripped against the Trojans earlier in the year but can shake up the standings against Grandview on October 28.



First, the Wildcats will need to take care of business against Maypearl (2-5). West had no problem dismantling the Panthers last week, turning in a jaw-dropping 89-0 victory.

With its hard-hitting defense and multi-faceted offense, Whitney should be in prime position for another win this Friday in Maypearl.



Against A-Plus Academy, Head Coach David Haynes and his Wildcats left no time for questions.



The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and sprinted straight down the field. Quarterback Mason Seely set the tone with a touchdown connection to Jordan Johnson. Seely skillfully guided the team with an impressive stat line, completing 10 of 12 passes, six of which went for touchdowns.

Following the opening score, defensive machine David Haynes III stomped the Knights for a safety. The ball then went back to the Wildcats and Jaidyn Anderson grabbed a touchdown toss.

The first quarter scoring spree continued with another Anderson touchdown, interception returns by Marcus Wilson (80 yards) and Miguel Figueroa (22 yards) and a touchdown reception from Eli Headley.

When the dust settled the scoreboard flickered 44-0 and Wildcats were able to hit cruise control.

Whitney added a touchdown in the second quarter courtesy of Kannon Watson. A fumble recovery early in the third quarter set up a score from Duan Johnson.

The 58-0 win was the Wildcats first shutout of the season.

Kickoff against Maypearl will be at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at WG Roesler Stadium.