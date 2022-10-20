Local sales tax revenue strong in October

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

October 20, 2022



Sales tax revenue in both the City of Whitney and Hill County was reported well above last year’s numbers when Comptroller Glenn Hegar released his monthly report last week.

The City of Whitney’s October allocation came to $70,598, up 15% compared to last October. To date in 2022, the city’s revenue has totaled $708,275, up 11%.



Hill County’s October report showed a total of $367,612 in sales tax revenue, up about 51% from last October. So far in 2022, the county’s allocations have totaled $3,259,277, up 26%.



In the county seat, the City of Hillsboro’s October allocation came to $516,603, up 40% from last October. Year-to-date figures show the city’s sales tax revenue up 12% over the same period in 2021, for a total of $4,181,235.



October allocations and changes from last October for other Hill County cities include: Abbott – $12,324, up 102%; Aquilla – $1,600, up 12%; Blum – $4,753, up 53%; Bynum – $853, down 6%; Carl’s Corner – $6,063, up 60%; Covington – $7,609, up 52%; Hubbard – $25,555, up 67%; Itasca – $17,812, up 28%; Malone – $1,998, up 25%; Mertens – $1,400, up 248%; Mount Calm – $2,533, down 59%; Penelope – $591, up 12%; Whitney – $70,598, up 15%.



Bosque County’s payment was $69,063, a 6% increase from last year. Year-to-date totals were reported at $740,312, up 10% from the same period in 2021.



Bosque County payments and changes were: Clifton – $83,196, down 5%; Cranfills Gap – $3,886, up 21%; Iredell – $2,862, up 8%; Meridian – $24,754, up 43%; Morgan – $3,644, down 2%; Valley Mills – $13,266, up 6%; Walnut Springs – $6,578, up 29%.



Statewide, Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 17.4 percent more than in October 2021.



These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.