LW Garden Club announces Pioneer Days winners

November 2, 2022

Candee Gerson, right, accepts the second prize set of framed prints.

The Lake Whitney Garden Club reported that it had a successful day at its Pioneer Days booth this year. Along with the club’s usual plant sale, it sold handmade aprons, produce bags, pine cone wreaths, and ladybug and bumblebee golf balls.



The garden club held a drawing to raise money for scholarships that it presents annually to deserving local high school seniors, and 140 tickets were sold. Delia Hansen of Wyoming was the grand prize quilt winner of the quilt donated by Susan Holley of Las Vegas. Candee Gerson won the second prize set of framed prints, and Loretta Bosley won the third prize set of a handmade apron and produce bag.



All those interested in the mission to beautify Whitney are invited to join Lake Whitney Garden Club. Dues are $25 per year. The garden club meets on the first Thursday of the month at 11 a.m., in the Lake Whitney Public Library meeting room. The next public meeting will be January 12, 2023.

Shan Dodge (right), pictured with Garden Club President Terry Boyer, accepts the grand prize quilt for winner Delia Hansen.

Loretta Bosley displays her third prize set of a handmade apron and produce bag.