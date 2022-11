November 2, 2022

The Lake Whitney Garden Club cleaned up Memorial Garden in downtown Whitney from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, to honor one of its beloved members, Pat Huffman, who recently passed away. An influential member of both the Master Gardeners of Hill County and the Lake Whitney Garden Club, Huffman helped lead many community projects. A memory bench dedicated to Huffman will be placed in the garden, where she spent many hours beautifying the town.