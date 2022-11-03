November 2, 2022

Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Kyle Peacock, Jett Sonen, Zoey Martin, Victoria Sulak, Carter Young and Evelyn Ruiz; middle row- Noah Chavez, Brantely Kilpatrick, Jude Scott, Myla Rios, Hazel Crawford, Ezra Herrera, Leo Glode; back row- Cody Hill, Aliana Miser, Evie Blackston, Serenity West and Casey O’Brien.