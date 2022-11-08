November 8 Election Results

Hill County Results Only/Unofficial Until Canvassed

Overall Statewide/Districtwide Results Noted When Available

———————————————————————————————————-

FEDERAL

U.S. Representative, District 6

Jake Ellzey (REP) – UNCONTESTED

STATE

Governor

Greg Abbott (REP) –

Beto O’Rourke (DEM) –

Mark Tippetts (LIB) –

Delilah Barrios (GRN) –

Jacqueline Abernathy (Write-in) –

Mark V Goloby (Write-in) –

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (REP) –

Mike Collier (DEM) –

Shanna Steele (LIB) –

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (REP) –

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM) –

Mark Ash (LIB) –

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar (REP) –

Janet T. Dudding (DEM) –

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB) –

Commissioner of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (REP) –

Jay Kleberg (DEM) –

Alfred Molison Jr. (LIB) –

Carrie Evelyn Menger (Write-in) –

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (REP) –

Susan Hays (DEM) –

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (REP) –

Luke Warford (DEM) –

Jaime Andres Diez (LIB) –

Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN) –

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (REP) –

Erin A. Nowell (DEM) –

Thomas Edward Oxford (LIB) –

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (REP) –

Amanda Reichek (DEM) –

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (REP) –

Julia Maldonado (DEM) –

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker (REP) –

Dana Huffman (DEM) –

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. Mcclure III (REP) –

Robert Johnson (DEM) –

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Evelyn Brooks (REP) –

Tracy Fisher (DEM) –

State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell (REP) –

Jeremy Schroppel (LIB) –

State Representative, District 13

Angelia Orr (REP) –

Cedric Davis, Sr. (DEM) –

COUNTY

County Surveyor

Jessie Ince (Write-in) –

LOCAL

Aquilla ISD Board of Trustees

Three Spots

Diane Montgomery –

Lauren Helpert –

Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison –

Vicky Herrera Ballew –

Courtney Lewis –

Joshua Moorman –

City of Itasca Mayor

Megan Spain –

James “Boogie” Bouldin –

City of Itasca Alderman

Three Spots

Robin Plumlee –

Patty Miller –

Susie Davis –

Itasca ISD Board of Trustees

Three Spots

Matt Dugan –

Willie Earl Jackson –

Chris Slagle –

Jaci Cox –

Kendra Markwardt –

WEST ISD PROPOSITION

“Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation in West Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 7.86 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $965,228.63.”

Hill County Voters: FOR – AGAINST –

McLennan County Voters: FOR – AGAINST –

OVERALL RESULT:

WEST CITY COUNCIL

Three Spots

Joe Pustejovsky –

Laura Pavlicek –

Natalie Kelinske –

Matt Miller –

Chris Chadwick –