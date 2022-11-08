November 8 Election Results

Hill County Results Only/Unofficial Until Canvassed
Overall Statewide/Districtwide Results Noted When Available
FEDERAL
U.S. Representative, District 6
Jake Ellzey (REP) – UNCONTESTED
STATE
Governor
Greg Abbott (REP) –
Beto O’Rourke (DEM) –
Mark Tippetts (LIB) –
Delilah Barrios (GRN) –
Jacqueline Abernathy (Write-in) –
Mark V Goloby (Write-in) –
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (REP) –
Mike Collier (DEM) –
Shanna Steele (LIB) –
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (REP) –
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM) –
Mark Ash (LIB) –
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar (REP) –
Janet T. Dudding (DEM) –
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB) –
Commissioner of General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (REP) –
Jay Kleberg (DEM) –
Alfred Molison Jr. (LIB) –
Carrie Evelyn Menger (Write-in) –
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (REP) –
Susan Hays (DEM) –
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (REP) –
Luke Warford (DEM) –
Jaime Andres Diez (LIB) –
Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN) –
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (REP) –
Erin A. Nowell (DEM) –
Thomas Edward Oxford (LIB) –
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (REP) –
Amanda Reichek (DEM) –
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young (REP) –
Julia Maldonado (DEM) –
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker (REP) –
Dana Huffman (DEM) –
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. Mcclure III (REP) –
Robert Johnson (DEM) –
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Evelyn Brooks (REP) –
Tracy Fisher (DEM) –
State Senator, District 22
Brian Birdwell (REP) –
Jeremy Schroppel (LIB) –
State Representative, District 13
Angelia Orr (REP) –
Cedric Davis, Sr. (DEM) –
COUNTY
County Surveyor
Jessie Ince (Write-in) –
LOCAL
Aquilla ISD Board of Trustees
Three Spots
Diane Montgomery –
Lauren Helpert –
Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison –
Vicky Herrera Ballew –
Courtney Lewis –
Joshua Moorman –
City of Itasca Mayor
Megan Spain –
James “Boogie” Bouldin –
City of Itasca Alderman
Three Spots
Robin Plumlee –
Patty Miller –
Susie Davis –
Itasca ISD Board of Trustees
Three Spots
Matt Dugan –
Willie Earl Jackson –
Chris Slagle –
Jaci Cox –
Kendra Markwardt –
WEST ISD PROPOSITION
“Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation in West Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 7.86 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $965,228.63.”
Hill County Voters: FOR – AGAINST –
McLennan County Voters: FOR – AGAINST –
OVERALL RESULT:
WEST CITY COUNCIL
Three Spots
Joe Pustejovsky –
Laura Pavlicek –
Natalie Kelinske –
Matt Miller –
Chris Chadwick –