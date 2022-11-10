Veterans, public invited to local Veterans Day event

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 10, 2022

Whitney’s 2022 Veterans Day celebration has been scheduled at the Lake Whitney Senior Center starting at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11. It is free and open to the public.



All veterans and families of veterans are invited to attend, as well as the entire community, to honor veterans of the military who have served our country.



The senior center is located at 503 North Colorado Street, behind King Memorial United Methodist Church near downtown Whitney.



Keynote speaker for the event will be Chaplain, Colonel Randy A. Marshall (Ret.), who is currently serving as pastor at White Bluff Chapel. Local veteran auxiliary volunteer Marsha Riley will present the Blue Star Moms address.



Presentation and retiring of the colors will be presented by members of the Whitney posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).



The Whitney High School Jazz Band will play patriotic music of the World War II era, and a patriotic choral medley, directed by White Bluff Chapel Minister of Music and Family Aaron Franklin, will be performed by the Chapel Choir.



Special relevant displays, including the “Missing Man” exhibit by Debbie Gregory of the District 29 VFW Auxiliary and the Wreaths Across America table by DAR member Janice Sanders, will be arranged around the venue. Light refreshments will be served.



Principals organizing the event to honor veterans of the Whitney community include Fort Graham Chapter NSDAR Regent Susan Cook and members Madeleine Lively, Beth Woolsey, Cheryl Lucas, Margaret Mitchell and Linda Turner; local veteran auxiliary volunteer Marsha Riley; Chaplain Clarence Britton of the American Legion Post 522; Commander Richard Wilder of the VFW Post 12176; and Kaitlynn Shannon, pastor of King Memorial United Methodist Church.