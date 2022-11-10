November 8 Election Results

Hill County Results Only/Unofficial Until Canvassed

*Overall Statewide/Districtwide Winner

———————————————————————————————————-

FEDERAL

U.S. Representative, District 6

Jake Ellzey (REP) – 9,394 UNCONTESTED

STATE

Governor

Greg Abbott (REP) – 9,387 *

Beto O’Rourke (DEM) – 1,814

Mark Tippetts (LIB) – 109

Delilah Barrios (GRN) – 24

Jacqueline Abernathy (Write-in) – 2

Mark V Goloby (Write-in) – 2

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (REP) – 9,148*

Mike Collier (DEM) – 1,947

Shanna Steele (LIB) – 214

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (REP) – 9,138*

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM) – 1,841

Mark Ash (LIB) – 294

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar (REP) – 9,380*

Janet T. Dudding (DEM) – 1,702

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB) – 157

Commissioner of General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (REP) – 9,282*

Jay Kleberg (DEM) – 1,778

Alfred Molison Jr. (LIB) – 145

Carrie Evelyn Menger (Write-in) – 12

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (REP) – 9,434*

Susan Hays (DEM) – 1,791

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (REP) – 9,278*

Luke Warford (DEM) – 1,687

Jaime Andres Diez (LIB) – 170

Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN) – 79

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (REP) – 9,301

Erin A. Nowell (DEM) – 1,747

Thomas Edward Oxford (LIB) – 158

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (REP) – 9,397

Amanda Reichek (DEM) – 1,794

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (REP) – 9,353

Julia Maldonado (DEM) – 1,820

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker (REP) – 9,380

Dana Huffman (DEM) – 1,806

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. Mcclure III (REP) – 9,368

Robert Johnson (DEM) – 1,802

Member, State Board of Education, District 14

Evelyn Brooks (REP) – 9,322

Tracy Fisher (DEM) – 1,841

State Senator, District 22

Brian Birdwell (REP) – 9,548*

Jeremy Schroppel (LIB) – 1,322

State Representative, District 13

Angelia Orr (REP) – 9,401*

Cedric Davis, Sr. (DEM) – 1,760

COUNTY

County Surveyor

Jessie Ince (Write-in) – 2,125*

LOCAL

Aquilla ISD Board of Trustees

Three Spots

Diane Montgomery – 260*

Lauren Helpert – 129

Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison – 256*

Vicky Herrera Ballew – 151

Courtney Lewis – 236*

Joshua Moorman – 189

City of Itasca Mayor

Megan Spain – 114

James “Boogie” Bouldin – 156*

City of Itasca Alderman

Three Spots

Robin Plumlee – 139*

Patty Miller – 104*

Susie Davis – 107*

Itasca ISD Board of Trustees

Three Spots

Matt Dugan – 326*

Willie Earl Jackson – 308*

Chris Slagle – 241

Jaci Cox – 288

Kendra Markwardt – 359*

WEST ISD PROPOSITION

“Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation in West Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 7.86 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $965,228.63.”

Hill County Voters: FOR – 14 AGAINST – 25

McLennan County Voters: FOR – 1,629 AGAINST – 1,533

OVERALL RESULT: PASSED

WEST CITY COUNCIL

Three Spots

Joe Pustejovsky – 500*

Laura Pavlicek – 327

Natalie Kelinske – 472*

Matt Miller – 466*

Chris Chadwick – 174