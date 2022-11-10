November 8 Election Results

Hill County Results Only/Unofficial Until Canvassed
*Overall Statewide/Districtwide Winner
FEDERAL
U.S. Representative, District 6
Jake Ellzey (REP) – 9,394 UNCONTESTED
STATE
Governor
Greg Abbott (REP) – 9,387 *
Beto O’Rourke (DEM) – 1,814
Mark Tippetts (LIB) – 109
Delilah Barrios (GRN) – 24
Jacqueline Abernathy (Write-in) – 2
Mark V Goloby (Write-in) – 2
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (REP) – 9,148*
Mike Collier (DEM) – 1,947
Shanna Steele (LIB) – 214
Attorney General
Ken Paxton (REP) – 9,138*
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (DEM) – 1,841
Mark Ash (LIB) – 294
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar (REP) – 9,380*
Janet T. Dudding (DEM) – 1,702
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (LIB) – 157
Commissioner of General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (REP) – 9,282*
Jay Kleberg (DEM) – 1,778
Alfred Molison Jr. (LIB) – 145
Carrie Evelyn Menger (Write-in) – 12
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller (REP) – 9,434*
Susan Hays (DEM) – 1,791
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (REP) – 9,278*
Luke Warford (DEM) – 1,687
Jaime Andres Diez (LIB) – 170
Hunter Wayne Crow (GRN) – 79
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (REP) – 9,301
Erin A. Nowell (DEM) – 1,747
Thomas Edward Oxford (LIB) – 158
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle (REP) – 9,397
Amanda Reichek (DEM) – 1,794
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young (REP) – 9,353
Julia Maldonado (DEM) – 1,820
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker (REP) – 9,380
Dana Huffman (DEM) – 1,806
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. Mcclure III (REP) – 9,368
Robert Johnson (DEM) – 1,802
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Evelyn Brooks (REP) – 9,322
Tracy Fisher (DEM) – 1,841
State Senator, District 22
Brian Birdwell (REP) – 9,548*
Jeremy Schroppel (LIB) – 1,322
State Representative, District 13
Angelia Orr (REP) – 9,401*
Cedric Davis, Sr. (DEM) – 1,760
COUNTY
County Surveyor
Jessie Ince (Write-in) – 2,125*
LOCAL
Aquilla ISD Board of Trustees
Three Spots
Diane Montgomery – 260*
Lauren Helpert – 129
Tamara (Urbanovsky) Harrison – 256*
Vicky Herrera Ballew – 151
Courtney Lewis – 236*
Joshua Moorman – 189
City of Itasca Mayor
Megan Spain – 114
James “Boogie” Bouldin – 156*
City of Itasca Alderman
Three Spots
Robin Plumlee – 139*
Patty Miller – 104*
Susie Davis – 107*
Itasca ISD Board of Trustees
Three Spots
Matt Dugan – 326*
Willie Earl Jackson – 308*
Chris Slagle – 241
Jaci Cox – 288
Kendra Markwardt – 359*
WEST ISD PROPOSITION
“Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.147534 per $100 valuation in West Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 7.86 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $965,228.63.”
Hill County Voters: FOR – 14 AGAINST – 25
McLennan County Voters: FOR – 1,629 AGAINST – 1,533
OVERALL RESULT: PASSED
WEST CITY COUNCIL
Three Spots
Joe Pustejovsky – 500*
Laura Pavlicek – 327
Natalie Kelinske – 472*
Matt Miller – 466*
Chris Chadwick – 174