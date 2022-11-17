Crowd gathers in Whitney to honor local veterans Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Reporter: Ellie Mahan November 16, 2022 A Veteran’s Day event was held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, at The Lake Whitney Senior Center. The ceremony began with the Presentation of The Colors, completed by members of American Legion Post 522 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12176, both of Whitney. In attendance were representatives of District 29 VFW Auxiliary, the DAR and Heart of Texas Blue Star Mothers. The Whitney High School Jazz Band plays patriotic tunes of the World War II Era. The band also played the anthems for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, and veteran audience members stood and sang along when the band played the anthem of the branch that they served in. Another musical performance was the White Bluff Chapel choir singing a patriotic choral medley, directed by Chapel Minister of Music and Family Aaron Franklin. At left, Debbie Gregory presented the Missing Man Exhibit. Gregory, the secretary of District 29 VFW Auxilary, said that the exhibit accompanied by an empty chair represents those missing from home. Gregory said, “Even though the initial purpose of the missing person table ceremony was to honor those missing in action and prisoners of war, it can also honor all those missing from home. Those who are still serving, who are still serving or fighting overseas, on foreign soil, are missing from home. Those who have been injured and are in hospitals throughout the world are missing from someone’s home. Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice will always be missing from home.” Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related