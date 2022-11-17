Food For Families Drive Friday

November 17, 2022

The annual Food For Families drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18, in Whitney and throughout the area. All November donations will be counted toward the Lake Whitney Food Bank goal of 65,000 pounds, and the official campaign day is Friday, November 18.



The Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance food bank operates completely through donations and volunteers. No one is paid. All donations go directly to providing for those in need.



Our Daily Bread has served 2,674 families and 6,120 family members so far this year.



Any donation is appreciated, but the following non-perishable food products are most needed – canned goods such as green beans, corn, spaghetti sauce, chili, stew, spaghetti Os, ravioli, tuna, vienna sausage and fruit cocktail, canned soup such as chicken noodle, tomato and vegetable, microwavable soup such as Ramen noodles, cup of noodles, mac & cheese cups and beef ravioli cups. The food bank also needs breakfast cereal and breakfast bars, 18 0z plastic jars of peanut butter, boxed goods such as mac & cheese, hamburger helper, mashed potatoes, stove top stuffing, spaghetti, children’s items such as juice boxes, pop tars, fruit cups and rice krispies treats.



The food bank does not need sugar, flour or baby foods. Please do not bring glass containers.

Items may be dropped off at the food bank at 100 Sims Drive in Whitney.



Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated and calculated at 2.5 pounds for each dollar.

Your monetary donations go a long way. The food bank works with Tarrant County Food Bank to maximize your contribution. Two trucks arrive every month with free fresh produce and eggs. Our Daily Bread can buy other food items at 14 cents a pound.



Food for Families is a joint annual project for the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H.E.B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10. KWTX will be televising some of the donations here during the day. Donations stay in our community.



Monetary donations may be mailed to Our Daily Bread, c/o Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 1502, Whitney, TX 76692 or made at lakewhitneyministerialalliance.org. You may also drop off a check at the food bank and get a receipt for tax deduction.