November 23, 2022

Local businesses, students, organizations and individuals once again showed up to support the local Food For Families Drive Friday, November 18. Donations will continue to be accepted through the end of the month as the food bank works to meet or exceed this year’s goal of 65,000 pounds.

Students from Aquilla High School donated supplies to the food bank and volunteered their time to help.

Whitney High School PALS pose for a photo after unloading trucks of food.

Representatives of DynaEnergetics made a generous donation to this year’s effort.