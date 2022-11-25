November 24, 2022

Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and even getting to eat lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Gage Penney, Kolt Martin, Hernan Herrera, Kendrix Vanlandingham, Mahaylah Sanders and Aubrey Ryals; middle row- Leighton Davis, Mia Barrera, Kay’den Youngblood, Janson Mercer, Kayson Gallando and Dani Parker; back row- Boston Ayde, Abigail Mannis, Taelin Barnhart, Aubrey Leggett, Kelya Moore and Klya Cremeans; not pictured- Raythe Swinscoe.

Other recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Adelyn Leggett, Kenneth Roberson, Aubrey Wellman, Abreigh DeLaCruz, JP Chavarria, Gabby Chavarria and Krystal Lafountin; middle row- Candice Peplinski, Paisley Turner, Alexander Windle, Cash Coleman, AJ Klopf, Hadlee Orban and Karson Cearley; back row- Yaythan Castillo, Alexis Mendoza, Laylah Thornton, Jonas Webb, Wesley Batchlor and Derick Valtierra.