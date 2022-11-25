‘Small Business Saturday’ to be observed

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

November 25, 2022



Since 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been known as Small Business Saturday. The annual event encourages people to kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting stores in their own community.



In honor of Small Business Saturday, the Whitney ISD Fine Arts Booster Club will set up a booth in downtown Whitney, serving hot cocoa, popcorn and baked goods. Bags filled with coupons for local stores and “shop small” stickers will also be handed out. The Grinch will also be in attendance at Small Business Saturday.



American Express created Small Business Saturday during the recession in 2010, stating that small businesses are at the core of every thriving neighborhood. Shopping locally can support neighbors, build community and help create demand for local jobs. Additionally, shopping at a local business keeps your money in the community. For every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in the local community, with 44 cents going to the small business owner and employees’ wages and benefits and 23 cents being reinvested in other local businesses.



When shopping locally, sales taxes go toward necessary city funds, such as infrastructure, fire and police protection and street repairs. Shopping locally can also be more convenient, and it can reduce your carbon footprint since drive time will be reduced. Furthermore, small business owners often have more product knowledge and expertise to share than larger retailers since they have a more specific focus area.



Come support local shop and restaurant owners by participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday.



