First annual ‘Christmas Bird Count’ planned at Lake Whitney Sunday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 14, 2022

Beginners and experienced birders alike are invited to join in the first annual Whitney Lake Christmas Bird Count Sunday, December 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers welcomes all to join in the exploration of the lake area while participating in the world’s oldest citizen science program. Participants will learn about the birds of North Central Texas and the hobby of birding.



There are shifts available for morning and evening, as well as all-day shifts. Drivers and experienced birders are needed, but all with an interest in the event are welcome.



For the 123rd year, the National Audubon Society is organizing the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Between December 14 and January 5, tens of thousands of bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across the Western Hemisphere. The twelve decades’ worth of data collected by participants contribute to one of only two large existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists of what conservation action is required to protect birds and the places they need.



The Audubon CBC is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world. Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for safely organizing volunteers and submitting observations directly to Audubon. Within each circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard that day—not just the species but total numbers to provide a clear idea of the health of that particular population.

“The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of more than 12 decades of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, Audubon CBC director, who first started leading the community science effort in 1987.



“Adding your observations helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful. Participating in the Audubon CBC is a fun and meaningful way to spend a winter for anyone and everyone.”



The group will meet at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office, located at 285 County Road 3602, Clifton, at the Whitney Dam.



For more information, count maps or to sign up, email Kyle.J.Watter@usace.army.mil.