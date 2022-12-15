Pct. 1 Commissioner Montgomery announces plan to resign Dec. 31

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 15, 2022

Hill County Precinct 1 Commissioner Andrew Montgomery submitted a letter of resignation to Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and his fellow commissioners Thursday, December 8.



The commissioner said that he will leave his position December 31, with two years remaining on his term, to spend time with an ailing family member.



Montgomery has served Hill County in various roles for around 20 years, working his way up in law enforcement at the sheriff’s office before serving in his current position for the past six years.



Montgomery said that he feels good about the team he has in place in Precinct 1, including his longtime coworker Jeff Stevens, and the services they will continue to provide during the transition. “I have worked with the most amazing group of guys I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” the commissioner said.



He emphasized that he has the highest respect for those in leadership positions in Hill County.



“I have trust in the leaders we have in this county. They truly do have what’s best for the people of Hill County at heart,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know anybody who’s here for a paycheck. I’m so thankful to have been a part of that.”



Commissioners were expected to formally accept Montgomery’s resignation Tuesday, December 13, before taking applications from interested candidates and appointing a replacement to serve until the next election.