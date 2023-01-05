Creative arts registration open for Hill County Fair

Fair volunteers, sponsors, vendors needed…

Young people from Hill County showed off their submissions in the categories of home-baked foods, crafts, art, photography and textiles at last year’s fair, including these pre-k through first grade entries.

Registration for the Creative Arts Division of the 2023 Hill County Fair opened online Sunday, January 1, and will continue through Sunday, January 15. The fair is scheduled for the week of Sunday, January 22, through Saturday, January 28, at the Hill County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.



All items must be registered online at hillcountyfair.org. No late entries will be accepted.



Participants must reside in Hill County or be actively enrolled in a Hill County public or private school, home school or FFA. They must not be a professional for the duration of the Hill County Fair.



Divisions include home-baked foods, crafts, art, photography and textiles.



Those entering the photography division should note that photos must be uploaded to hillcountyfair.org in the appropriate class at the time of entry.



Baked goods, arts, crafts and textiles will be dropped off at the fairgrounds Sunday, January 22, from 1 to 7 p.m.



The Creative Arts Division will open to the public Tuesday, January 24, at 1 p.m. The annual auction will be held Friday, January 27, at 6:30 p.m.



The Livestock Division will get underway with the arrival of broilers and horses Monday, January 23, with the annual livestock auction set for Saturday, January 28.



Ag mechanics projects will move in to the fairgrounds Thursday, January 26.



More information about this year’s fair will be featured in upcoming editions.



Sponsorships are available for the Creative Arts Division, and those purchasing a sponsorship will be recognized for their efforts in several ways based on the sponsorship level.



Sponsorship levels include: white ribbon sponsor – $25; red ribbon sponsor – $50; blue ribbon sponsor – $100; reserve champion sponsor – $250; and grand champion sponsor – $500.



The Creative Arts Committee is also looking for volunteers to help receive and judge items and assist with the bake sale and auction.



For more information or to inquire about volunteering, email hcfcae@gmail.com or visit hillcountyfair.org.

Organizers of the fair are also seeking sponsors to help provide the 120 belt buckles that will be presented to winners of the livestock division.



Belt buckle sponsorships are $110 each. The name or business name of each sponsor will be displayed on a banner during the fair and will be announced as buckles are awarded to exhibitors.



Belt buckle sponsors must sign up by Thursday, January 12. For more information, contact Paula Ratliff at 817-233-7531 or email hillcountybuckles@gmail.com.



Vendor spots are still available for this year’s fair.



Indoor booth space is available from Tuesday, January 24, through Thursday, January 26. The cost to operate a booth is $100, with proceeds going into the Hill County Fair Scholarship Fund.



Those interested in being a vendor are invited to email hillcountyfair@gmail.com.