Hill County commissioners meet in final session of ‘22

January 5, 2023

The Hill County Commissioners Court held its last regular meeting of 2022 Tuesday, December 27.



In his comments to the court, Hill County Judge Justin Lewis reported that resumes had been accepted through the previous Thursday from those interested in the Precinct 1 commissioner position. Interviews were expected to be conducted the next day, with the goal of appointing a commissioner by the beginning of January.



Lewis said that the ceremonial swearing in of county officials beginning new terms would be held at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, in the district courtroom.



In regular agenda items, the court approved a bid for parking lot striping, directional arrows and wheel stops at the Precinct 1 annex in Huron. Semper Fi Striping submitted the lowest and most complete bid in the amount of $1,773.



The court authorized Lewis to apply for another round of grant funds available to local governments through the American Rescue Plan to reimburse them for lost funds during the pandemic. The $250,000 available can be used for any needs that the county has.



District Judge Lee Harris’s order appointing Sahib Rao as Hill County auditor was observed and recorded by the court.



The court also approved the creation of a new bank account for Precinct 3’s incoming justice of the peace in Hubbard effective January 1 and approved new signatures for Hill County bank accounts in the new year to include the new county treasurer and auditor.



The court did not take action to select a provider of inmate medical services at the county jail as more time was needed to review the bids received. The current provider is operating on a month-to-month contract while the county conducts the bidding process. Commissioners are expected to make a decision in January.

The court’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, January 10.