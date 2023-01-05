Local football players earn 2022 all-district honors

January 5, 2023

With the 2022 football season officially in the books, teams in all classifications released all-district honors.



In District 7-3A Division I, Whitney Wildcat David Haynes III was named defensive most valuable player, and Whitney’s Mason Seeley earned offensive newcomer of the year.



First team all-district selections for the Wildcats went to Jairdyn Anderson, Marcus Wilson, Canyon Massengale, John Dublin, Demarion Johnson, Tristan Shelton, Teagan Winkler and Carson Griffin.



Second team selections went to Nathan Burrows, Jordan Johnson, Dalton Neagle, Kaden Tanner, Tristan Wilson, Kannon Watson and Seth Pickett.



Whitney Wildcats receiving honorable mention included Braden Wohleb, Kaden Auten, Dominic Futrell, Duan Johnson, Wes Gatlin, Aiden McVeigh, Miguel Figueroa, Layton Rocha, Tyler McFadden and Christian Motherspau.



In District 11-1A Division I, Covington’s Josh Rives was named newcomer of the year. First team offensive selections for the Owls included Isaiah Jennings, Kaden Dorsey and Rives. Second team all-district offense selections were Dawson Ray, Kyler Martindale and Calob Smith.



Owls named to the first team defense were Dorsey and Rives. Second team all-district defense selections were Martindale, Ray and Jennings.



Blum High School all-district selections included first team offense, Tucker Willingham, Brandon Wilkins, Grady Gregg, J.C. Lavender, Armondo DeHoyos and Willie Jaminez. Laine Goode was selected to the second team offense. DeHoyos was selected as the defensive MVP. First team all-district defense went to Lavender, Goode and Koleman Moore.



In District 12, Aquilla junior Hagen Williams was named defensive most valuable player. First team honors for the Cougars went to Jeremy Warren, Edward Anderson, Williams and Edward Anderson.



Second team selections were Bryson Woodward, Gavin Earl, Rodrigo Castaneda and Fabian Campos.